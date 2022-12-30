Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $329,322.14 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

