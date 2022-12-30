Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.