Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 316,005 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $45.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.