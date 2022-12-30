Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG) Director Acquires C$45,000.00 in Stock

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) Director Anastasios (Tom) Drivas acquired 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,619.44.

Romios Gold Resources Price Performance

RG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.03. 783,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,946. Romios Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Get Romios Gold Resources alerts:

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.