Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG) Director Acquires C$45,000.00 in Stock

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) Director Anastasios (Tom) Drivas acquired 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,619.44.
Romios Gold Resources Price Performance
RG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.03. 783,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,946. Romios Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
About Romios Gold Resources
Featured Articles
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.