Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.55

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$126.55 and traded as high as C$128.66. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$127.71, with a volume of 3,163,845 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$777,187.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

