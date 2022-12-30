RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $56.85 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $22,485.91 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,619.28 or 1.00106944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,601.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00404638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00875678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00588576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00254340 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,420 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

