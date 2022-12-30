RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 1.7% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $56.33 million and $22,330.79 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $16,468.69 or 0.99894049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,486.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00405569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00880999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00094094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00584260 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00251930 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,420 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,420.47069581 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,548.11687381 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,430.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

