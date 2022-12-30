Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rubis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Rubis has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

