Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,031,662.37. In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,697,691.70. Also, Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,031,662.37. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,400.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

