Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.25. 80,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,674. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

