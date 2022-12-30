Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,180 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.99. 34,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,498. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

