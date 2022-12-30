Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 27,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.