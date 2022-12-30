Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 8.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

