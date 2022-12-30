Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. 27,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,115,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $257.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

