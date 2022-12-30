Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83. 1,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

About Sampo Oyj



Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

See Also

