Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.38. Approximately 41,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 23,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$135.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.64.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

