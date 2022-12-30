Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.19. 23,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 104,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.