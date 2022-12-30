Sather Financial Group Inc Has $17.65 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.