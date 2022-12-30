Sather Financial Group Inc Has $33.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

