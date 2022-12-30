Sather Financial Group Inc Has $392,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after buying an additional 985,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PB opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

