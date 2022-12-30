Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 82,177 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.85% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

