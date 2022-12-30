Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

