Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 7,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

