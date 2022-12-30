Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SCHG opened at $55.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

