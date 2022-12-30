Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

