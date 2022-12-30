Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Platform Technology Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

