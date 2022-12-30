Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

