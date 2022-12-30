Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
SCOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($77.66) to €75.00 ($79.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €57.00 ($60.64) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($73.40) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scout24 from €62.00 ($65.96) to €64.00 ($68.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Scout24 Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.
About Scout24
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
