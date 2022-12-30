Secret (SIE) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $15.96 million and $5,965.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00112799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00188880 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040993 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00547782 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,229.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

