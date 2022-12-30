Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

