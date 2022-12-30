Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.21 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

