Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Price Performance

Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,310,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,305. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Featured Stories

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

