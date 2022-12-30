Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Price Performance
Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,310,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,305. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
