Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

