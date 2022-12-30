Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Expands By 263.6%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VCXB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,924. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

