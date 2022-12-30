Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Drops By 53.2%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

AURA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,560. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aura Biosciences news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,802 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

