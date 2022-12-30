Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Grows By 700.0%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avalon Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.57. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

