Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expands By 387.5%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,588,619. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 768,098 shares of company stock worth $3,637,112 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics accounts for about 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

