Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 51.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.