Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Decreases By 38.1%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Bank OZK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 112,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,995. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.26.
About Bank OZK
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank OZK (OZKAP)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.