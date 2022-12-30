Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Decreases By 38.1%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 112,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,995. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.