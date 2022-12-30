Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 63.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 400,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,228. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

