Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 34.3%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,822. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

