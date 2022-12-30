Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 91.7%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

