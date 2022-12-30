Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Decreases By 76.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the November 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.