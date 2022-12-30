Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Expands By 117.8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the November 30th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

CAAS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,477. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.24.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

