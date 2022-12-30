Short Interest in Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Rises By 44.1%

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cosmos Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Cosmos Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Cosmos Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos Group (COSG)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.