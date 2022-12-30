Short Interest in Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Rises By 44.1%

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Cosmos Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

