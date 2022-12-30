Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Rises By 532.3%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,428,500 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the November 30th total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.7 days.

Shares of DIIBF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

