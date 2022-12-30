Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Increases By 72.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Euronav Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EURN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.90. 95,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,798. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

