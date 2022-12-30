Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Grows By 90.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

