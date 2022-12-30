Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Decreases By 96.3%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Hello Pal International
