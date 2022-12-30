Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Decreases By 96.3%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

About Hello Pal International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.