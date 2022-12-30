Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 59.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENOY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,756. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Featured Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

