Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 59.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HENOY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,756. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
